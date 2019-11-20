Man on the run from the law is apprehended in a St. Clairsville home

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

St. Clairsville Police say they’d been watching a house on Newell Street for several months.

They had learned that 30-year-old Walter Morgan of Cleveland stayed there occasionally with a girlfriend.

Morgan was wanted on a state warrant, as a parole violator at large.

And last night, police spotted him.

“One of our officers observed a vehicle that pulled up in front of the residence and dropped someone off,” said Lt. Mike Troullos of the St. Clairsville Police Department. “After confirming Mr. Morgan was the one who entered that residence, we applied for a search warrant. Based on Mr. Morgan’s history, we notified Belmont County’s Special Operations Branch, who executed the warrant for us.”

Lt. Troullos said Morgan went into custody peacefully.

In the warrant, he was described as armed and dangerous.

Police say his history included participating in a criminal gang, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

He’s now in the Belmont County Jail, without bond.