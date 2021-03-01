Man Reported Missing At Grand Canyon

A 40-year-old man has gone missing at the Grand Canyon, sparking a search by the National Park Service.

John Pennington, of Walton, Kentucky, was last known to be at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, near Yaki Point, the National Park Service said.

Pennington abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point on or around Feb. 23 and is believed to be traveling alone, possibly on a yellow motorcycle, the park service said.

Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird said Monday, “Yesterday and continuing today our aviation crew will continue aerial search reconnaissance flights.”

Rangers ask anyone who may have seen Pennington or the yellow motorcycle to call the park service’s Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

A family spokesperson urged anyone with information to call the tip line, and told ABC News, “our thanks and appreciation to the NPS and the local authorities for their efforts.”

Pennington is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, the park service said.

The motorcycle, a 2005 Suzuki, has an Ohio license plate number GSX-R600.