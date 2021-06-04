Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to help panhandling teens in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a 39-year old man was robbed at gunpoint after he opened his wallet to help out three teens who were panhandling.

The call came in at 2:25 p.m. on May 27.

The victim told police he was exiting a business on the 5000 block of Cleveland Avenue when he was approached by the teenagers asking for money to buy food.













As the victim took money from his wallet, the teens attacked him, according to police. They say the suspects took “a large amount of the victim’s money” before fleeing.

Columbus police ask anyone with information on this crime, including the identification of the suspects, to call them at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.