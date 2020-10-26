Man sentenced in Carroll County boy’s death

Carroll County, OH (WTRF) A man was sentenced to prison today in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard.
Matthew Little was sentenced to 6 to 9 years before judge Michael V Repella II.
Little plead guilty to four counts:
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Endangering Children
- Tampering With Evidence
- Gross Abuse of A Corpse
This was an absolute horrible crime. No sentencing can undo such a horrible act, but we hope now healing can begin.STATEMENT FROM PROSECUTOR STEVEN BARNETT
You might remember Minard was reported missing back in April.
His body was found in a shallow grave after a six-day search.
Toxicology results showed he died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
The Carroll County prosecutor says Minard and Little were family friends.
