Man sentenced in Carroll County boy’s death

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carroll County, OH (WTRF) A man was sentenced to prison today in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard.

Matthew Little was sentenced to 6 to 9 years before judge Michael V Repella II.

Little plead guilty to four counts:

  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Endangering Children
  • Tampering With Evidence
  • Gross Abuse of A Corpse

This was an absolute horrible crime. No sentencing can undo such a horrible act, but we hope now healing can begin.

STATEMENT FROM PROSECUTOR STEVEN BARNETT

You might remember Minard was reported missing back in April. 

His body was found in a shallow grave after a six-day search. 

Toxicology results showed he died of acute fentanyl intoxication. 

The Carroll County prosecutor says Minard and Little were family friends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter