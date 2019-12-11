Man sentenced to 6 years for plotting foiled terror attack

(AP)- An Ohio man accused of plotting with his girlfriend to obtain guns and explosives for a foiled domestic terror attack at a bar has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Vincent Armstrong, of Toledo, was sentenced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Armstrong pleaded guilty in August to a charge related to conspiring to transport or receive an explosive with intent to harm.

He will remain on probation for three years after his release.

Prosecutors say Armstrong’s girlfriend Elizabeth Lecron was the mastermind behind the planned attack. Armstrong says his roommate convinced him to not go through with the assault.