Man shot by law enforcement officers after pursuit in Cambridge

Cambridge, OH — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say a suspect was shot after a pursuit in Guernsey County early Tuesday morning.

According to the OSHP, at about 3:30 a.m., troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta after a marked lanes violation on I-77.

Troopers say the vehicle initially stopped before driving off northbound on I-77.

Troopers and deputies with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office were able to successfully utilize stop sticks on the vehicle, but it continued northbound n I-77 with deflated tires.

Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle as William Carson Teter, 49, of Columbus, and dispatchers were able to call him advising him to stop.

According to troopers, Teter said he would not stop, was threatening suicide and dispatchers learned he had a gun in the vehicle.

During the pursuit, Teter drove the Volkswagen into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of I-77 where he nearly struck a commercial vehicle head-on.

Troopers stopped Teter’s vehicle with a PIT maneuver, sending it in the median.

Troopers say Teter exited the stopped vehicle while brandishing a gun, and was fired upon by deputies and troopers.

Teter was struck in the right shoulder and surrendered. He was taken to South Eastern Ohio Medical Center in Cambridge, before being transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.