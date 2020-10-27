Man wanted for raping woman at store in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Kevin Ballard.

Ballard is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department for rape and aggravated burglary.

He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Police say on October 4, 2020, Ballard attacked two women within minutes of each other in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

According to police, Ballard also sexually assaulted a woman that same day at Target in Steelyard Commons.

Ballard was released from prison on Sept. 25.

Ballard, 27, is 5’8” and weighs 145 lbs.

His last known address is near the 5700 block of E. 141st St. in Maple Heights.

If you have any information that can help investigators track Ballard down, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

You can also text keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411 (tip411).