Man with history of escapes appears in court under tight security

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Todd Boyes has been wanted for a carjacking in the Warnock area since February 2017.



Authorities say it all started when Boyes allegedly stole a car in Noble County.



He was passing through Belmont County when that car ran out of gas.



A passing Good Samaritan stopped to help, and Boyes allegedly stole the man’s car at gunpoint and continued south.



In Kanawha County, he was allegedly involved in a shootout with authorities, and part of his finger was shot off.



At some point, officials say, Boyes escaped from custody and continued south, and was finally caught in the Rio Grande. allegedly trying to enter Mexico.



Now he’s back in Belmont County, but the process to charge him still isn’t easy.



He refused representation by the county public defender’s office, telling Judge Frank Fregiato that he preferred to represent himself.



Then he said he had not been served a copy of the indictment, and refused to waive his right to have it for a full 24 hours before being arraigned.



Judge Fregiato ordered him back to jail, and rescheduled his arraignment for Friday morning.