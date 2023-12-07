Local sheriff department will target any driver under the influence of any substance

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As we mentioned before, anyone 21 or over in Ohio can have 2.5 ounces of cannabis or 15 grams of extracts in their possession.

But it does not mean they can drive a vehicle while they’re under the influence.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the law hasn’t changed when it comes to driving high.

It’s still illegal.

“Don’t think you’re gonna be driving a motor vehicle impaired. If you get pulled over and if you’re impaired, you will get arrested. It’s no different than alcohol. If you’re a person with recreational marijuana, my advice to you, no different than anybody else: you better get a designated driver.” Sheriff Dave Lucas | Belmont County

There are billboards coming out with catchy slogans like “We’ll be blunt–don’t drive high” and “Hits lead to hits.”

Sheriff Lucas says law enforcement will be conducting business as usual, targeting any driver who is under the influence of any substance.

He says the laws about driving impaired haven’t changed, and they will be enforced.