Mask Mandate for All Ohioans in Effect Tonight

The mandate for all Ohioans to be required to wear face covering is now in effect, but only under certain circumstances.

Governor Mike DeWine just announced the mandate Wednesday.

You now have to wear a face covering in the Buckeye State when you are in indoor spaces that are not a private residence and outside when social distancing is not possible.

If you have a medical reason, a disability, or are trying to communication to a person who has a disability, you are required to wear a face covering. The mandate also does not apply when people are speaking at a religious service, actively exercising, involved in public safety, or eating or drinking.

A couple Ohioans say the mask mandate is a little inconvenient, but they feel safer if everyone wears a face covering.

“Well now it’s a mandate tonight, but I do feel safer when I’m at the mall where there’s a lot of people, I do feel a lot safer.” Katherine Sutton, Ohio resident

Only certain counties had to wear masks if health officials considered those counties to be at least at a very high exposure and spread before this mandate.