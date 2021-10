McDonald’s is planning on giving back next week with a ‘Thank You Meal’ to educators.

From October 11- October 15 educators across America, at participating restaurants, will be able to receive free breakfast during breakfast hours.

McDonald’s says a valid word ID is required and the meal will come in a Happy Meal Box with a choice of entree, hash browns, and a beverage.

McDonald’s first introduced the appreciation meals in spring 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic