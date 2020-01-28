Miami (OH) University investigating two possible cases of coronavirus

MIAMI, Ohio (WTRF) – The coronavirus may have found its way to the Buckeye State.

Miami (Ohio) University is reporting two possible cases after an international student who lives off-campus paid a visit to the school’s Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms on Monday morning.

That student and another one were both tested for coronavirus after a recent trip to China.

University officials say both students are isolated in their off-campus residences.

Miami (Ohio) University released the following statement regarding the report:

The University has released a statement on the matter saying, “Miami and healthcare professionals continue to communicate and collaborate daily with the Butler County Health District and the Ohio Department of Health and are following their recommendations and protocols. We will share information with the community as it becomes available. Statement from Miami (Ohio) University

