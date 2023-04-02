PENN HILLS, Pa. — On March 31, our news affiliate KDKA reported that 12-year-old Alyee Hammonds, was missing from her Penn Hills home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hammonds was reported to have run away by her mother Desmonique Raquel Hammonds that same day.

The Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit and the Allegheny County Child Abduction Response Team was called in to assist with the investigation.

Desmonique Hammonds did not give police many details other than a general description of her daughter and her last known whereabouts. She then fled the scene later that afternoon.

Police pursued Hammond, but lost sight of her in Harmer Township.

Police located Hammond April 1, in Newport, Ohio. Aylee was not with her at the time but was later found safe, also in Ohio.