Missing Ohio woman with dementia found near Philadelphia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio woman with dementia was found early Tuesday near Philadelphia after being reported missing Sunday night.

Youngstown police said 77-year-old Ruby Lee Hopson was spotted at about 2:30 a.m. in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania.

Police said the car was stopped at a green light and the driver, Hopson, seemed disoriented. A records check showed she had been missing from Youngstown.

Hopson was first reported missing after she drove away from her south side home toward her daughter’s home in New Castle around 11 p.m. Sunday. She never got there.

Hopson called her daughter from Baltimore, Maryland, then got back on Interstate 70, traveling west toward Pennsylvania.

Police said Hopson’s family was making arrangements to go to Pennsylvania to bring her and her car back to Youngstown.