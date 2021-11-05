Monroe County makes connection in dumpsite double murder

New details have emerged from a double murder in Monroe County.

Officials in Monroe County have confirmed that one of the victims was dating the daughter of the subject, Jacob Wilson.

The other person murdered was dating Wilson’s sister.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on October 20 that Daniel E Franzoi age 24 from Beallsville Ohio, and a Malakai Devon Curry age 20 out of Caldwell Ohio were seen by a caller at the family dump on the Wilson Farm with Wilson.

Deputies and Division of Wildlife did a search on the family farm and dump and discovered the male victims who were then transported to the Montgomery County Coroners Office for an autopsy.

Wilson is officially being charged with 2 Counts of Aggravated murder with gun specs, 2 counts of Tampering with evidence, and 2 Counts of Abuse of a corpse.