More than one thousand drivers died in vehicle crashes in the Buckeye State in 2020.

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) –The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 2020 was the deadliest year, for 1236 drivers died in vehicle crashes in the Buckeye State. 

That’s more than 100 up from the previous year, but distracted driving played a part too. That’s why Governor Mike DeWine is pushing his Hands Free Ohio initiative, that would make distracted driving a primary” offense. 

So if troopers saw someone talking, texting, entering an address into their GPS or taking pictures or videos, they could pull them over. If signed into law, troopers would give warnings the first six months. After that, there would be citations and fines. And fines would be increased for habitual offenders.

