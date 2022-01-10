Most popular boy names in the 70s in Ohio

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.
Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.
Keep reading to see if any familiar boys’ names (or your own!) made our list.
#50. Craig
Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rocky”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,800
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#796 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,823
#49. Bradley
Bradley is a name of English origin meaning “woodland clearing”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,895
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#196 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,688
#48. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,143
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 811 (#173 (tie) most common name, -80.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,515
#47. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,172
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,320 (#67 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,095
#46. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,271
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 919 (#152 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309
#45. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,296
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 199 (#482 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 68,301
#44. Keith
Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,419
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 355 (#320 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,737
#43. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,426
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#212 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,945
#42. Bryan
Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,585
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#254 (tie) most common name, -89.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 71,405
#41. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,837
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,964 (#12 most common name, +2.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,386
#40. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,899
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,957 (#78 most common name, -60.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996
#39. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,234
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184 (#506 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,212
#38. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,307
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 365 (#317 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,778
#37. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,676
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 511 (#244 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,880
#36. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,709
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 411 (#292 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 82,475
#35. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,749
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,903 (#80 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,829
#34. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,981
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 784 (#180 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 111,551
#33. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,774
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,773 (#84 most common name, -73.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 101,539
#32. Todd
Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,889
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#734 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,384
#31. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,958
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 771 (#185 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498
#30. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,343
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#284 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646
#29. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,106
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,151 (#39 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406
#28. Shawn
Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,132
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 458 (#273 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 105,831
#27. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,153
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 640 (#211 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357
#26. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,226
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846 (#48 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,756
#25. Chad
Chad is a name of English origin meaning “from the warrior’s town”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,351
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#504 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,598
#24. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,395
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,136 (#20 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,096
#23. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,473
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,095 (#44 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117
#22. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,490
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,360 (#30 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951
#21. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,600
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879 (#161 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214
#20. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,005
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 936 (#144 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920
#19. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,063
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,511 (#60 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901
#18. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,168
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,280 (#112 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367
#17. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,994
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,100 (#127 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422
#16. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,153
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 765 (#187 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442
#15. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,338
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 512 (#243 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965
#14. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,395
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 916 (#153 most common name, -92.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608
#13. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,009
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,223 (#37 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582
#12. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,454
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 307 (#352 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,707
#11. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,625
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,208 (#18 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939
#10. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,810
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,949 (#4 most common name, -62.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588
#9. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 19,319
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,316 (#32 most common name, -82.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010
#8. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 21,579
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,526 (#27 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879
#7. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 21,995
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 739 (#192 most common name, -96.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870
#6. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 22,879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,541 (#59 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452
#5. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 23,940
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,838 (#50 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669
#4. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 25,038
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,150 (#40 most common name, -87.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004
#3. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 25,655
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,050 (#11 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982
#2. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 27,766
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,585 (#91 (tie) most common name, -94.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,615
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,247 (#6 most common name, -86.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737