Mother, stepfather indicted in boy’s ‘severe abuse’ death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mother and stepfather of a 7-year-old Ohio boy who authorities say was severely beaten have been indicted on murder charges in connection with his death.

Oneida Maldonado-Cortez and Jose Emanuel Santos-Perez, both of North Linden, also were charged with felonious assault and three counts of child endangerment in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury.

It’s not clear if either one has retained an attorney.

Fabian Maldonado-Cortez died May 23 at a hospital, shortly after Columbus police responded to a 911 call at the family’s home. 

