BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river.

Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister

One will be posted along Route 7 north at the Bridgeport exit, the other on the Route 250 connector in Wheeling near the former OVMC complex.

Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner

Balog says the $20,000 reward has been posted by the families, and will absolutely be paid in good faith to anyone who comes forward with information that leads authorities to the person or persons who murdered Tom and Angela Strussion.

They were found murdered in their home in Belmont, Ohio, on September 21, 2021, along with three family pets.

Balog says the reward has been posted for a while on the Crimestoppers Upper Ohio Valley website and social media page, and it has gotten some tips from the public, but more are needed.

The billboard urges anyone with information to call 1-877-TIPS4US.

They say the source can be kept completely anonymous and confidential if requested.