Murray American Energy INC. reaches tentative agreement with UMWA

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Murray American Energy, Inc. today announced that it has reached a

tentative agreement on a new contract with The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA).

If ratified, the anticipated new owners of the company have agreed upon the closing of the

company’s anticipated sale transaction to recognize the terms and conditions of the tentative

agreement.



Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until after the UMWA members working

at Murray American Energy, Inc. have had an opportunity to review its terms and conditions and

hold a ratification vote.