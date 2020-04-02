Murray American Energy INC. reaches tentative agreement with UMWA

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Murray American Energy, Inc. today announced that it has reached a
tentative agreement on a new contract with The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA).
If ratified, the anticipated new owners of the company have agreed upon the closing of the
company’s anticipated sale transaction to recognize the terms and conditions of the tentative
agreement.
Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until after the UMWA members working
at Murray American Energy, Inc. have had an opportunity to review its terms and conditions and
hold a ratification vote.
