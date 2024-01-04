COLUMBUS (WTRF) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is going into the new year with strong feelings about everything from transgender care to education.



The governor sat down with 7News Reporter DK Wright and spoke out about his priorities and hopes for the state of Ohio in a no-holds-barred interview at the governor’s residence in the Bexley area of Columbus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine with 7News Reporter DK Wright

Before deciding to veto the transgender care ban, Governor Mike DeWine listened to parents of children who have gone through this.

“I’ll never forget what so many of them told me. They said, ‘Governor, but for this, my child would be dead by now. My child would have committed suicide.'” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

However, he stops at allowing surgeries for minors

“I’m signing an executive order that says no surgeries for a minor, period.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

We asked what he thinks about Donald Trump’s scathing criticism of his veto, in which Trump called DeWine a name, and indicated he wouldn’t be welcome at his rallies anymore.

“Well that’s the, you know, I’m not gonna get in an argument with the former president. I made my decision based on what I thought was best.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

DeWine says Ohio is prospering, with low unemployment and more jobs than they can fill with people.



He says education is the answer to keep companies coming to Ohio.

“One of the things they always look at is, can I find the employees, can I find the people who have the training and the background?” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

DeWine and his wife Fran are deeply involved in programs that emphasize reading as the basis for all learning.

First Lady Fran DeWine is extremely active in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

In fact, Ohio has the highest participation in the nation, with 400,000 children receiving free books every month, from birth to age 5.



On another subject, we asked if politics has become theater. When he served in Congress, he said he gauged his work by the bills he passed and the constituents he helped.



Today. it’s different.

“Other people today, you know a lot of people want to be on TV, you know they want to be on the talk shows on Sunday morning or they want to be on CNN, MSNBC, Fox and so on.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

DeWine was in to the Ohio Valley during the pandemic, urging care and caution. And now as COVID case numbers rise, his advice is the same.

“The answer is frankly pretty simple and that is get your shot. It really makes a difference. And you know it’s how we keep people out of the hospital. It’s how we keep people from getting long COVID.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Mental health access for all is high among DeWine’s priorities. So is tackling addiction and stopping the flow of drugs.



He also supports the Second Chance program for people getting out of prison to get jobs.

“Eighteen thousand. That is the number every year of prisoners who come out of prison in Ohio. That is a lot of people.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

DeWine declined to speculate what’s next in his own life and career.



He has three remaining years as governor and he says Ohio is positioned well to move toward the future.