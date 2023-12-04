COLUMBUS (WTRF) – A local Ohio man who is a nationally-renowned sports photographer collapsed on the sidelines while working at the Michigan vs. Ohio State game Saturday, Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor.

Aaron Josefczyk, a St. Clairsville native and St. Clairsville High School alumnus, suffered a major heart attack on the sidelines of the game, according to a GoFundMe organized on his behalf.

Josefczyk received help from the University of Michigan police and EMS, then was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital ER. He then was rushed to the operating room to repair his heart.

As of Wednesday, he remained in Michigan but will return to Ohio to meet with heart surgeons in Cleveland for a possible heart bypass procedure.

Josefczyk is a father of two and works as a freelance photographer for the Cavs, UPI, Medina Gazette, and multiple other outlets.

Josefczyk will be unable to work for an extended period of time while he addresses his health issues, so a friend organized a GoFundMe to help with his expenses. You can learn more and donate here.

