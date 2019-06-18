Neighbors report man fondling himself on their properties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Neighbors in Merion Village are warning others after a man was caught on home surveillance video touching himself inappropriately.

Residents alerted police after he was caught on multiple neighborhood porches doing the same thing.

One woman said she was walking in the area when a man asked her for direction, but when she went up to his car, he was touching his private area.

Resident Alissa Gropper described the man seen on a neighbor’s home surveillence video as “a nasty person, someone we need to all steer clear of.”

The neighbor who shot the surveillance video, who did not wish to be identified, said the man spent more than two minutes on his property, touching himself and peeking into the windows of the home.

“He definitely had his hand in his pants and he was constantly unzipping and zipping up his pants,” said the resident. “It was very disturbing and hopefully I don’t see it again.”

At one point, the neighbor said, the man is trying to get into the house.

“Trying to get in the door, he was rattling the door handle,” he said.

After leaving the home, the man then went to other homes in the neighborhood.

“He went to almost every other house on this street,” he said.

In another video released by a different neighbor, the man was seen again with his hand down his pants.

“That’s really scary to think that he’s coming to people’s houses because that’s on your turf,” Gropper said.

Neighbors said they have contacted Columbus Police and hope the man is caught soon.

“We have a lot of young families in this neighborhood, so you never know who is going to see something like that, so it’s pretty terrifying,” Gropper said.

Police have yet to respond to requests for information on the suspect.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Columbus Police.