New details provided in officer-involved shooting near Powhatan Point

Powhatan Point, OHIO (WTRF)- According to SGT. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Patrol the Ohio State Police started the chase after running plates at a rest area for a stolen vehicle from Meadville, PA.

The Ohio state police confirmed this happened around 8:48 AM in Fly, Ohio

Officials confirmed that a woman was driving the stolen vehicle with a male passenger.

Police stated the driver refused to stop and a spike strip was deployed on route 7 and the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

Officials stated that the man got out of the vehicle and held the driver at gunpoint.

Police asked for the gunman to put the weapon down multiple times.

Officials stated that the man proceeded to move toward police with the woman while at gunpoint and police fired shots in the direction.

Medical attention was treated to both individuals.

The male was pronounced dead while the woman involved was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

