New details released of a Jefferson County teacher charged with inappropriate contact with students

Ohio (WTRF)- New details have been released of a Jefferson County teacher who has been charged with inappropriate contact with students.

The suspect is 41-year-old Ronald Burkhead of the Rayland area.

Burkhead was a traveling teacher all over every school in Buckeye Local- he also taught private piano lessons.

The charges included are:

4 counts of sexual battery

3 counts of pandering obscenity

3 counts importuning

The reports came from a victim’s mother who discovered the information on Monday.

There are currently 2 victims. 2 male students in their teens.

School officials from Buckeye Local are fully cooperating and there’s no believe that any of the incidents took place on school property.

It’s believed that most of the incidents took place in a car, in a cemetery, at the suspect’s house, or at one of the victim’s homes.

Burkhead was arrested Monday night at his home after he finished his work shift at Old Navy at The Highlands.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla says Burkhead is in jail and facing arraignment and hopes for a “very high bond.”

The Sheriff says he believes in at least one case, the suspect reached out to the victim when he was a second-grader, grooming him, but the sexual incidents began when the boy was 13 or 14.

Sheriff Abdalla says Burkhead is married and has children of his own.

Children Services has been involved and they don’t believe Burkhead’s own children have been sexually victimized.

Sheriff Abdalla urges the public to not bully or bash the wife and children on social media saying, ” they’ll go through enough hell as it is.”

Burkhead is in the Jefferson County Jail and he’s currently on suicide watch according to the sheriff, although he says Buckhead has not threatened suicide.