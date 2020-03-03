New effort begun to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio is underway.

The proposal is called the Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Amendment. Backers of the measure submitted the initial petition and 1,000 signatures to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Monday for review.

The constitutional amendment would allow adults over the age of 21 to buy, possess, consume and grow limited amounts of marijuana. The state’s current medical marijuana program would remain in place if the legalization effort passed.

Voters in 2015 handily defeated a ballot issue to legalize marijuana in the state.

