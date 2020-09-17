New law bans officials from closing Ohio places of worship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that forbids public officials from closing places of worship in the state.

The legislation follows orders in other states that restricted religious gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine, a Republican, did not issue such an order in Ohio.

State Sen. Terry Johnson is a southern Ohio Republican who sponsored the measure.

He calls the legislation a necessary preventative move should the issue arise in the future.

The law signed Wednesday also bans state officials from canceling or postponing an election, as happened with Ohio’s March primary.

MUST READ