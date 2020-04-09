New task force “Recovery Work Group” starts up in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Lawmakers in Ohio have developed a new task force known as the “Recovery Work Group.”

The group consists of 23 lawmakers who are working to help the state recover from the economic downfall due to COVID-19.

The goal of the task force is to help get to get the state’s economy back in order once the coronavirus and lockdowns diminish.

The new task force is focused on helping local businesses and those who have been hit hard from the economy’s downfall.

We’re going to be somewhat limited financially on what we can offer. So we are going to be looking at a variety of different ideas, some that maybe that don’t cost a lot of money so we can help a lot of small businesses. But from my perspective those small businesses and individuals who are out of work will be our primary focus Jack Cera/ Ohio State Representative- 96th District

Legislators have already taken actions to help Ohio residents by issuing an order from the EPA that prevents water shut offs from people, working with school districts to ensure students graduate without testing and by providing lunches to students who usually relied on their school lunch.