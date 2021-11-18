New website claims Ohio is surrounded by ‘political cowards who keep COVID spreading’

A new website has been discovered, that claims it’s coming soon from the GOP in Ohio.

The website with the domain, www.gopforthevax.com , recently popped up on social media feeds, wondering what the website will be coming next since the home screen says ‘coming soon.’

The home page is the only link on the website with a red background with a brief description in text.

The text says:

“The science is clear – the vaccine works. And people who don’t get it are spreading their disease, prolonging this pandemic and filling our hospitals. Real leaders like Mike DeWine and Rob Portman are trying to stop the spread. But they’re surrounded by bulls*** artists and political cowards who keep COVID spreading among the unvaccinated hordes.”

​At the bottom of the page, there is a block to add your email address to be notified of updates.

You can check out the website here