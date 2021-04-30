NFL Draft: Live coverage from Cleveland

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of April 30, a total of 1,072,312 (+1,541) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 56,400 (+128) hospitalizations and 7,793 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 4,683,125 Ohioans — 40.06% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That is an increase of 25,554 from the previous day.