Nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A shooting early Friday at a nightclub in southwestern Ohio left one person dead and another hospitalized.
Authorities say the shooting at Napoleon’s Place in Jefferson Township was reported around 12:15 a.m.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded and soon found a wounded person in the club’s parking lot.
That person was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Another wounded person was taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. T
he names of the two people shot were not disclosed.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Authorities have not said if the shooting occurred inside the club or in the parking lot.
- Judge to hear arguments in George Floyd case, officers seek their own trial
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,240 new cases, 49 additional deaths reported
- Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop: report
- US Navy veteran: For 2 decades, VA never told him he had HIV
- President Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue