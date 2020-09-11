Nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

Ohio Headlines

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A shooting early Friday at a nightclub in southwestern Ohio left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Authorities say the shooting at Napoleon’s Place in Jefferson Township was reported around 12:15 a.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded and soon found a wounded person in the club’s parking lot.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Another wounded person was taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. T

he names of the two people shot were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities have not said if the shooting occurred inside the club or in the parking lot.

