Nine students charged after death of Ohio University fraternity pledge

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are facing charges related to alleged hazing activities at Ohio University the fall of 2018.

The investigation came after Ohio University student Collin Lewis Wiant died on November 12, 2018 at a house used in Sigma Pi Fraternity activities. A toxicology report shows that Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion. At the time of his death, Wiant was a pledge of the Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Pi..

The following people are facing charges:

Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Saxon Angell-Perez, of Columbus, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Dominic A. Figliola, of Athens, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, Reckless Homicide, a felony of the third degree.

Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, PA, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, two (2) counts of Trafficking in L.S.D., felonies of the fifth degree.

Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.

James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wanke will appear before Judge Patrick J. Lang for arraignment on November 20. 2019, at 9:15 a.m.

Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree

The prosecutor’s office says they will appear for arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas. Warrants will be issued for those who do not.

In February, the family of Collin Wiant filed a lawsuit against the fraternity and its international headquarters. The lawsuit says Wiant’s death was caused “extensive hazing” by fraternity members who provided and forced drugs on him, beat him with a belt, punched him, pelted with eggs as well as provided and forced to drink a gallon of alcohol in an hour.

The lawsuit states that the majority of the hazing took place inside what is known as the “Fun Room” or “Education Room” at the unofficial annex house of the Epsilon Chapter located several blocks away from campus.

In April, Ohio University announced it expelled Sigma Pi from campus.