‘No more chokeholds’: Sen. Brown introduces police reform bill to legislators

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is introducing the Justice in Policing Act, which puts important policing reforms into place, helps end racial profiling in the criminal justice system and works to improve police-community relations.

The package also includes the senator’s End Racial and Religious Profiling Act, which would better enforce equal protection laws and work to end racial profiling in the criminal justice system.

Reforming out justice system starts with holding police accountable. No more chokeholds, no more unchecked police misconduct, no more immunity from prosecution. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Senator Brown says they need to use federal dollars to improve law enforcement.

LATEST POSTS: