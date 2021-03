Noble County, Ohio (WTRF)- The Noble County Sheriff’s Office is needing the public’s help locating Robert Boylen III.

Sheriff’s say Boylen is wanted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, corrupting another with drugs (juvenile), and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles.

Anyone who knows the location of Robert Boylen III, is urged to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Office at 740-732-5631.

Boylen is part of Noble County’s Most Wanted.