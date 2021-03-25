Noble County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing Man

Noble County, Ohio (WTRF)- The Noble County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Police say Eric Milliken did not return to his home in New Concord, Ohio on Tuesday March 23rd 2021.

Eric is 48 years old, 5’11” tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Eric was last seen in Belle Valley Ohio, late on the evening Tuesday March 23rd, 2021.

Eric was driving 2007 Honda sedan, gray in color, OHIO License plate number HZH4552.

The vehicle has not been located, the attached pictures were provided by family.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Noble County Sheriff’s 740-732-5631, Sheriff Jason Mackie.