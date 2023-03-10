NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Thursday, March 9, at around 1 p.m., Deputy Schuerman of the Noble County Sheriff’s Office stopped for what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on I-77 but the stop soon turned into a high speed chase, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The suspect vehicle immediately reentered traffic when Schuerman pulled in behind him and activated his emergency lights for the safety of the motorist.

Officials later identified the driver as Jerry R. Hart, age 35, from Sutton, West Virginia, and the passenger as Bridgette J. Linton, age 43, from North Lawrence, Ohio.

Hart nearly struck another vehicle when he entered the interstate then drove southbound at a high rate of speed driving erratically and ignoring the deputy’s efforts to pull him over. Hart eventually pulled onto the shoulder again and came to a stop. At that time, Linton, the passenger, exited the vehicle and began walking towards Schuerman.

Upon efforts by other law enforcement officers to contact Linton, it was later determined that she fled from the interstate. She was later located in Dexter City, Ohio and arrested on outstanding warrants. Linton was later charged with obstructing official business.

Hart immediately fled in the vehicle. Schuerman gave chase of the suspect vehicle for nearly a mile. Hart stopped a second, then a third time then Lieutenant Morris arrived to assist Schuerman. Hart fled southbound again when Morris arrived.

Hart then crossed the median and began traveling south in the northbound lanes. Morris was able to get in front of Hart causing him to stop for a fourth time before he immediately backed up and rammed Schuerman’s cruiser to evade arrest.

Hart fled again, this time traveling north in the northbound lanes. He later crossed the median and continued traveling north in the southbound lanes head on into oncoming traffic. During this time Hart drove very erratically at speeds over 100 mph.

At this point, the deputies decided to end the pursuit for public safety.

Nevertheless, Hart’s uncontrolled operation of his car led him to re-entering the median where his vehicle was struck by Schuerman’s cruiser and Deputy Lumpkins’ cruiser. Hart again attempted to cross the median to travel north into oncoming southbound traffic. At that time, Morris struck Hart’s vehicle for the third time which caused disabling damage.

Hart abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended a short distance later by Schuerman and taken into custody.

Following a consult with Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher, Hart was charged with Felonious Assault, a Felony of the 1st Degree, and Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the 3rd degree.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie commended the actions of his deputies while condemning Hart’s actions as “mindless.”