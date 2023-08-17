NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page concerning an arrest following a pursuit:

“On Thursday August 17th, 2023, at 11:08 a.m., Deputy Channell observed Bryan L. Gibson age 57, of Caldwell, Ohio operating a motor vehicle. Gibson had an active warrant for his arrest out of Noble County Court. With this information, Deputy Channell attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gibson and take him into custody.

Gibson continued driving and failed to comply by stopping his vehicle. The pursuit started in the community of Coal Ridge. Gibson led Deputy Channell on pursuit and additional units were summoned to assist. Gibson led Deputies in pursuit for about 5 miles.

Sheriff Jason Mackie was able to deploy stop sticks and set up a partial roadblock. When Gibson approached Sheriff Mackie and the stop sticks Gibson stopped his vehicle. Gibson exited his vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Gibson was charged with failure to comply with order or signal of peace officer. Gibson is currently being housed in the Noble County Jail.”

