NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Noble County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug charges Sept. 6, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Tamara Brust and Zachary Brown were placed under arrest and transported to the Noble County Jail following a traffic stop along State Route 821 and State Route 78.

Deputies smelled an odor of marijuana when they approached the vehicle. Brown produced a small bag of marijuana but deputies also recovered suspected methamphetamaine and suboxone strips.

The pair had statewide warrants for assault from Ross County, Ohio and Brown also had a warrant for Noble County for failing to appear on a drug paraphernalia charge.

