WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie told 7News that 30-year-old Justin Fisher of Ava remains behind bars.

According to Sheriff Mackie, the Noble County man was charged following an alleged assault on two of his sheriff’s deputies on November 23rd.

Sheriff Mackie says Fisher, who remains at the Noble County Jail, went before Noble County Judge Jennifer Arnold Thursday for his preliminary hearing.

He says that Judge Arnold said there is probable cause and his case has been bound over and will now go to a grand jury of the Noble County Common Pleas Court.

Fisher has been charged with both Domestic Violence and Assaulting a Police Officer.

The charges against him are considered to be felonies.

Sheriff Mackie says on November 23rd his deputies were called to a residence for a domestic violence incident.

The sheriff says once his two deputies arrived on the scene that Justin Fisher proceeded to physically attack and injure them.

He says that after they put Fisher in the police cruiser that Fisher managed to then kick out a window using his bare feet.

Sheriff Mackie says Fisher has prior convictions of domestic violence, but would not go into detail.

Fisher remains in custody on $150,000 bond.