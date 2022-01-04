Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio’s minimum wage workers got a raise on New Year’s Day.

Now, they make $9.30 an hour, which is 50 cents more than last year.

While those workers are happy about the increase, not everyone else is.

St. Clairsville business owner Kirke Porterfield explained he’d rather see their performance dictate their rate of pay than the government.

It’ll affect us here at Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream tremendously. A lot of other businesses that pay more than minimum wage because of the labor shortage, I don’t know that it’ll affect quite as much. Fast food places that can’t afford the labor, they’ll add more kiosks and more automated stuff so there’ll be a couple less employees so they can keep their labor costs in line. Kirke Porterfield, Owner, Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream

Porterfield points to self-serve grocery checkouts as another result.

He also said when a business pays an employee above minimum wage and minimum wage goes up, they are almost forced to give those higher paid employees a raise also, to keep them above the new hires.