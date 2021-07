A vessel is making a turn on Cuyahoga River at the front of Cleveland Skyline

Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) — The official New York City government Twitter account shows that it has some disdain for one of the great cities in the Buckeye State.

The City of New York City’s tweet says, “A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland.”

A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/pJC6hDdMvz — City of New York (@nycgov) July 2, 2021

The tweet caused an uproar on social media as many Ohioans defended their beloved Cleveland.

Why so gloomy @nycgov? We ❤️ NYC too! @TheCLE #Ohio is not to be missed! We have a 🌞disposition, low cost of living 🏠 & amazing quality of life! pic.twitter.com/iBcu7tHHDF — JobsOhio (@JobsOhio) July 3, 2021

Even other Ohio towns came to Cleveland’s defense because after all, CLEVELAND ROCKS!