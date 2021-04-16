NYPD: Ohio man carrying unloaded assault rifle arrested in Times Square subway station

NEW YORK (WJW) — An 18-year-old Ohio man with a semi-automatic assault rifle was arrested in a New York City subway station on Friday afternoon.

According to the New York Police Department, officers stopped Saadiq Teague, of Canal Winchester, after they spotted him with an unloaded military-style rifle in the mezzanine of the Times Square station off of West 42nd Street. Police say he had the weapon in plain sight.

They also say Teague was carrying ammo in a bag and a piece of gear resembling a gas mask.

Officials say he was taken into custody without incident.

Teague was charged with several weapons crimes and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. It’s not clear at this time if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Police are continuing to investigate.