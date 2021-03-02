ODH signs orders allowing 25% indoor capacity, 30% outdoor capacity at sports, entertainment venues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As of 12:01 p.m., Tuesday, indoor and outdoor sports and entertainment venues in Ohio can now welcome back guests, as long as state health orders are followed.

Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed the following public health orders:

First Amended Revised Order to Limit and/or Prohibit Mass Gatherings in the State of Ohio, with Exceptions.

Changes include:

Wedding receptions, funeral repasts, proms, and other events, whether or not food is served, at banquet facilities shall comply with previously signed health orders, including those regarding restaurants and facial coverings.

Events at banquet centers no longer have a 300-person limitation, so long as they comply with other health orders.

Addenda to Director’s Second Amended Order that Provides Mandatory Requirements for Youth, Collegiate, Amateur, Club, and Professional Sports and Provides Mandatory Requirements for Entertainment Venues.

Changes include:

The maximum number of spectators in any indoor sports venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of spectators permitted in any outdoor sports venue shall be 30% of fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of patrons permitted in any indoor entertainment venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of patrons gathered in any outdoor entertainment venue shall be 30% fixed, seated capacity.

DeWine had announced entertainment venues would be reopening with limited capacity due to the decline in coronavirus cases in the state.