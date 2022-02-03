ODOT driver crashes on ice while treating roads

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A driver for the Ohio Department of Transportation crashed on Thursday morning while trying to treat the roads ahead of winter storm Landon.

ODOT Eastern tweeted out that the driver was unharmed while working on SR 164 in Columbiana County.

NEED TO BE SOMEWHERE? CHECK OUT THE LOCAL TRAFFIC CAMERAS BELOW

ODOT says that the driver was taking it slow and treating the roads when he hit ice and slid off the road.

‘This goes to show it doesn’t matter what vehicle you’re driving, ice is NOT forgiving!, said ODOT.

Yesterday, ODOT told drivers to stay home on Thursday.

*Follow John Lynch on Twitter and Facebook *

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter