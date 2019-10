Wheeling, W.VA- (WTRF)- Today ODOT (Ohio Department of Transporation) posted a picture with a caption on their Facebook page, that was rather, amusing.

ODOT stated in the caption

When driving on a multi-lane highway, stay right unless passing. We’re reminding you with this message on more than 130 digital signs across the state. ODOT

The signs across the state read ” Camp in Ohio State Parks, not the left lane.”