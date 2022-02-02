ODOT to drivers: Stay home on Thursday

(WTRF) – As we prepare to spend a couple days inside, the Ohio Department of Transportation will spend the end of their week on the roads.

They’re already starting up their trucks across the Buckeye State to get ahead of Winter Storm Landon.

ODOT says this storm will bring a mixed bag with rain, ice and snow in Ohio.

Some snow is already falling on the other side of the state, while flooding is a concern down south.

For us, freezing rain is what officials are worried about.

They can’t pre-treat the roads, since tonight’s rain will wash it away.

That means constant salting for their crews—so they have a special request for drivers.

Tomorrow is not going to be the time to go get groceries. Tomorrow is not going to be the time to go get gas. Tomorrow is not going to be the time to go get a lottery ticket. Tomorrow is the time to stay home if you can, but if you can’t, plan ahead and allow a lot of extra time for travel, because you’re going to need it. Matt Bruning, Press Secretary, Ohio Department of Transportation

He says their goal is to make the roads passable during storms—but they’re going to struggle to even do that in some areas.

So if you have to take your car somewhere, watch out for all the ODOT workers you’ll be sharing the roads with.

Bruning says there’s already been 17 plow crashes so far this year alone.