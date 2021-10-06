Officer-involved shooting in Monroe County after naked man ambushes deputies with a spear

Sheriffs deputies in Monroe County said they had to shoot a naked man Wednesday morning after they were ambushed.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says the incident started on October 5 when they received a call of a structure fire on Holstein Rd in Center Twp.

Deputies say when on scene the building didn’t have heat or any electricity to the building while they were investigating the scene. The investigation was referred to the State Fire Marshall due to it being a suspected arson.

The next day the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they received a phone call from a Female stating that there was a naked male approximately in his 50’s in her entryway pounding on the door stating that he was stabbed and wanted in.

The Monroe County Deputies then responded back to the same area where the Structure fire was located to search for the naked male.

Officers say while searching for the subject, another person called the Sheriff’s Office from the same area stating that someone was pounding on his door and ripped his screen doors to his residence.

Deputies say they responded to the second caller’s address, but didn’t find the naked male but continued to check residences in the nearby vicinity.

While at one of the residences, Deputies and Officers of Woodsfield PD say they tried to make contact with a homeowner when a naked male subject jumped up in an ambush attack with a homemade spear.

Deputies say the subject immediately charged the Officers with the homemade spear and came within a couple of feet of the Officers before the suspect was shot by a Woodsfield officer.

Woodsfield Police and Deputies said they provided first aid and life-saving techniques on the suspect until EMS arrived on the scene.

The subject was transported to a local hospital.

The case was referred to Ohio BCI&I, and they are currently investigating the Officer-involved shooting.

The subjects name was not given at this time