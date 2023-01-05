TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter.

A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area.

Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be have been playing with a gun, and that the victim’s 11-year-old sister called 911 to report that her brother shot himself in the head.

First, the sister and a family member, and later deputies, performed CPR on the boy. The boy was first transported to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover then later taken by air ambulance to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell said the victim was at the Mineral City home with two siblings, ages 11 and 9 who lived in Malvern, at the time of incident. The adults in the home were at Union Hospital before the incident for medical treatment from a crash earlier that day.