Officials looking for Wellsville man whom they say escaped custody in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Wellsville man whom police say escaped custody in Youngstown.

According to officials, 22-year-old Malik Pullie escaped from custody while being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Court records show that Pullie was charged with assaulting a peace officer, domestic violence, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

If you have any information, contact the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.

