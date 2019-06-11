Officials offer tips for possible bear sightings

Believe it or not, it’s the season when bears are on the move.

Officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife say bears are waking from their long winter’s nap and at this point, they’re looking for any bits of food they can find.

“Secure your trash,” said Sgt. Tom DeVaul, Belmont County DWART Commander. “Anything that’s sweet smelling or smells of food, they’ll be attracted to it. So I’d recommend anything food related, go ahead and secure it and you shouldn’t have that problem.”

Bears have been spotted in the past around the Ohio Valley but officials say it’s best to just leave it alone.